Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 32,749 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,749 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth about $8,170,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth about $3,033,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 188.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth about $514,000.

Shares of PJAN remained flat at $$33.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

