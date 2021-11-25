Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases 16,506 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Okta makes up approximately 1.3% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.58.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $3.94 on Thursday, reaching $219.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,022. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

