Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 71,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,719. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

