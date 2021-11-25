AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lifted by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 33,684,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,300,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 203.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

