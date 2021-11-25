Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETTYF shares. HSBC started coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $$33.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

