National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.38. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last 90 days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.50. 116,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,082. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.96. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

