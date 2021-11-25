Insights Network Price Hits $0.0348 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $394.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00241153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089640 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,363,064 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

