YOYOW (YOYOW) Market Cap Hits $13.30 Million

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One YOYOW coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YOYOW has traded down 58% against the dollar. YOYOW has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and $1.78 million worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00241153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089640 BTC.

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW (CRYPTO:YOYOW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,054,663,844 coins and its circulating supply is 506,864,374 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

Buying and Selling YOYOW

