Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Mail (RMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (LON: RMG):

11/22/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 777 ($10.15). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 763 ($9.97) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 804 ($10.50). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/13/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

LON RMG traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 507.60 ($6.63). 1,153,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 454.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 924.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. Royal Mail plc has a 52-week low of GBX 301.20 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

