Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Mail (RMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (LON: RMG):
- 11/22/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 777 ($10.15). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 763 ($9.97) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 804 ($10.50). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 10/13/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.
LON RMG traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 507.60 ($6.63). 1,153,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 454.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 924.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. Royal Mail plc has a 52-week low of GBX 301.20 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
