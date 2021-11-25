Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,763,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,668. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,972,003 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.