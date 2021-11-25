Atwater Malick LLC Buys 879 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 3.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.27. 157,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,013. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

