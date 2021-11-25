Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,673. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.