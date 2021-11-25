Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s 6th Largest Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,544,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,743 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $70,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 259,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 66,601 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.62. 1,720,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,726. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.