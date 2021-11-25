SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 3.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after purchasing an additional 567,605 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after buying an additional 526,797 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after buying an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

