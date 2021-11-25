iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.22. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.