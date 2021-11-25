Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,026,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $210.58. 1,738,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,988. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.