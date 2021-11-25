Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $116.70 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,874 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for about 4.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of KeyCorp worth $116,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. 5,113,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.