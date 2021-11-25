Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $234.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day moving average is $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

