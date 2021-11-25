Norway Savings Bank Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.