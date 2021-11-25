1,840 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $307.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $259.15 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.41 and a 200-day moving average of $302.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.