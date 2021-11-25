Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Truist Financial stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.48. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

