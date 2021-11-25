Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,587,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIRX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 494,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,982. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

