Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 452,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,411. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.