Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,573 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at about $34,371,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $9,472,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at about $10,878,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSE OLO traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 1,058,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,026. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,753 shares of company stock valued at $26,222,481 over the last 90 days.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.