Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 82,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after buying an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,806,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,900 shares of company stock worth $20,543,567. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 360,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 314.53 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.