Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.56. 523,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,618. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $211.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

