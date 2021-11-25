Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. 1,979,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KC. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

