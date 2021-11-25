Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,778 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,249,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 158.1% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,460,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,298 shares during the period.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $32.83. 29,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.