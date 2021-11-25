Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS.
RXT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 763,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
