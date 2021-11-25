Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS.

RXT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 763,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

