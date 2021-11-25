Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.30. 2,959,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

