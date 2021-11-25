iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Norway Savings Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $107.77 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

