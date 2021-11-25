iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Norway Savings Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after buying an additional 7,592,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,260 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,594,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,685 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,393,000 after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $107.77 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

