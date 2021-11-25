iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.