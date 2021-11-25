Winfield Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000.

FINX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.82. 383,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

