Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,675,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,492 shares of company stock worth $6,474,653. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

