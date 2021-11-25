Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares during the last quarter.

SHV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.43. 2,467,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

