Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $88.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 546,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $88,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.64 and its 200-day moving average is $167.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.