Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 904 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

