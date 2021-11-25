Aprio Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 197.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th.

