$146.93 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce $146.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.46 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after buying an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after buying an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,545,000 after buying an additional 53,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 171,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,235. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.