Collateral Pay (COLL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,308.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 50.7% against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $701,834.94 and approximately $4,308.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.79 or 0.07513457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.90 or 0.99639571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.