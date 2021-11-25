Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

HTHT stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. 2,437,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,963. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

