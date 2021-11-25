DIA Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. DIA has a market capitalization of $104.49 million and $12.15 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00240195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089074 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

