Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.04. 1,949,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,622. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,542,419. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

