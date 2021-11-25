JCIC Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

