Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.30. 291,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

