JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,174 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,861,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,440,594. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

