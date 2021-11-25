Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 303,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,388. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.