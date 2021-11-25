BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $431.53 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $435.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

