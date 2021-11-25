iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lowered by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

